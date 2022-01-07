 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South beats Fort Zumwalt North
Fort Zumwalt South beat Fort Zumwalt North 68-50 Friday at Fort Zumwalt North.

Nick Keene led Fort Zumwalt South with 21 points, while Peyton Blair finished with 12 and Blake Struemph added 10. Kobe Anderson led Fort Zumwalt North with 12 points, while Connor Turnbull finished with 10 and Kylen Watson added 10.

Fort Zumwalt South (11-1) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (3-7) visits Timberland on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

