Recap: Fort Zumwalt South beats Fort Zumwalt North

Fort Zumwalt South beat Fort Zumwalt North 68-50 Friday at Fort Zumwalt North.
-
Webster Groves rolls as Purvey proves too much for Pattonville
-
Belleville East stays focused, pulls away for victory over rival Belleville West
-
Steinbach’s last-second shot lifts Ladue over Parkway Central in league opener
-
Boys basketball notebook: Highland Shootout set for Saturday, hopes for the best; COVID-19 spectator restrictions return
-
Daily performances
Nick Keene led Fort Zumwalt South with 21 points, while Peyton Blair finished with 12 and Blake Struemph added 10. Kobe Anderson led Fort Zumwalt North with 12 points, while Connor Turnbull finished with 10 and Kylen Watson added 10.
Fort Zumwalt South (11-1) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (3-7) visits Timberland on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.