Recap: Fort Zumwalt South breezes by Fort Zumwalt North

Fort Zumwalt South breezed by visiting Fort Zumwalt North 71-51 Tuesday.
The Bulldogs were outstanding from the free throw line making 22 of 26 (85 percent). The Panthers made only five of nine from the line. Judah Nunn led Fort Zumwalt South with 23 points, while Zach Bensing finished with 17 and JJ Schwepker added 15. KJ Lee led the way for Fort Zumwalt North with 13 points and Mujtaba Alkhaldi added 10.
Fort Zumwalt South (19-5) visits Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (17-8) plays at home against Hickman on Friday at 7 p.m.