Peyton Blair led Fort Zumwalt South with 18 points and Austin Mahoney added 11. Ethan Hatfield led Fort Zumwalt West with 16 points, while Raynard Horry finished with 14 and Kyle Harris added 10.

Fort Zumwalt South (21-2) goes on the road to play Holt on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (9-10) plays at home against St. Dominic on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.