Recap: Fort Zumwalt South edges Fort Zumwalt North

Fort Zumwalt South trailed by 14 at halftime and one after three quarters but rallied for a 51-49 win over Fort Zumwalt North Tuesday.

Blake Struemph led Fort Zumwalt South with 14 points, while Jay Higgins finished with 12 and Peyton Blair added 11. Connor Turnbull led the way for Fort Zumwalt North with 21 points and Kobe Anderson added 14.

Fort Zumwalt South (17-2) plays at Francis Howell North on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (7-11) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 7 p.m.