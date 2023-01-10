 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South handily defeats Fort Zumwalt North

Fort Zumwalt South handily defeated Fort Zumwalt North 60-36 Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt North.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Panthers. Fort Zumwalt North could only hit on three of seven, while the Bulldogs made 11 of 19. Blake Struemph led Fort Zumwalt South with 20 points, while Isaiah Clark finished with 14 and Chase Bensing added 11. Lynden Sanders led the way for Fort Zumwalt North with 16 points.

Fort Zumwalt South (10-3) hosts Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (2-11) visits Holt on Friday at 7 p.m.

