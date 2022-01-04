Recap: Fort Zumwalt South handily defeats Francis Howell Central

The leading scorers for Fort Zumwalt South were Peyton Blair (24), Joey Friedel (17), Nick Keene (14) and Blake Struemph (13). Connor Casler led Francis Howell Central with 30 points and Adam Painter added 14.

Fort Zumwalt South (10-1) travels to Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell Central (3-7) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt West on Friday at 7 p.m.