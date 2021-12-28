 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South handily defeats Holt
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt South handily defeats Holt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fort Zumwalt South handily defeated visiting Holt 71-49 Tuesday.

The leading scorers for Fort Zumwalt South were Jay Higgins (14), Peyton Blair (12), Blake Struemph (12) and Austin Mahoney (10). Landon Engelage led Holt with 13 points and Daniel Looney added 10.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News