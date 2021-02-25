Recap: Fort Zumwalt South handily defeats St. Charles

Fort Zumwalt South handily defeated visiting St. Charles 64-39 Thursday.
Isiah Brownlee led the way for Fort Zumwalt South with 17 points and Peyton Blair added 14. Brendan Barteau led the way for St. Charles with 11 points.
Fort Zumwalt South (14-8) plays at home against Holt on Friday at 7 p.m. St. Charles (9-14) visits Parkway North on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
