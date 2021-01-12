Recap: Fort Zumwalt South rolls past Fort Zumwalt East

Fort Zumwalt South rolled past Fort Zumwalt East 63-34 Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt East.
Peyton Blair was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt South with 14 points. Amori Johnson was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt East with 13 points.
Fort Zumwalt South (8-3) travels to Timberland on Tuesday, January 19 at 6:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (2-6) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 7 p.m.
