Recap: Fort Zumwalt South rolls past Fort Zumwalt East
Fort Zumwalt South rolled past visiting Fort Zumwalt East 67-41 Tuesday.

Connor Bekebrede led Fort Zumwalt South with 20 points, while Peyton Blair finished with 15 and Joey Friedel added 10. Amori Johnson led Fort Zumwalt East with 15 points.

Fort Zumwalt South (12-7) will host Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (4-11) plays at home against Francis Howell North on Friday at 7 p.m.

