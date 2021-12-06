 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South rolls past Francis Howell North
Fort Zumwalt South rolled past visiting Francis Howell North 68-40 Monday.

Trenton Oglesby was the leading scorer for Francis Howell North with 9 points.

Fort Zumwalt South (2-0) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Francis Howell North (0-4) plays at home against St. Charles West on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

