Recap: Fort Zumwalt South topples Sikeston

Fort Zumwalt South toppled visiting Sikeston 64-49 Wednesday.
The Bulldogs hit 14 of 21 free throw attempts, while the Bulldogs made four of four. Blake Struemph led Fort Zumwalt South with 19 points, while Luke Surtin finished with 12 and Isaiah Clark added 11. Dontrez Williams was the leading scorer for Sikeston with 13 points and Creighton Sarakas added 12.
Fort Zumwalt South (7-2) plays at home against St. Dominic on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Sikeston (3-2) plays at home against Timberland on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.