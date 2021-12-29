Recap: Fort Zumwalt South topples St. Dominic

Fort Zumwalt South toppled St. Dominic 55-41 Wednesday at St. Dominic.
-
Burton picks his spots as O'Fallon rallies past Collinsville
-
Gardner helps St. Dominic to win over Sikeston
-
Priory reserves spark huge run that leads to tournament win over host Affton
-
Thomas scores career-high 28 points to lead Summit over Hancock
-
Walker Jr.'s late free throws help SLUH over John Burroughs
Blake Struemph led Fort Zumwalt South with 20 points, while Peyton Blair finished with 11 and Jay Higgins added 11. Ryan Schwendeman led the way for St. Dominic with 17 points and Trevor North added 10.
Fort Zumwalt South (9-1) hosts Francis Howell Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Dominic (7-4) plays at home against University City on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.