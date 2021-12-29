 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South topples St. Dominic
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South topples St. Dominic

Fort Zumwalt South toppled St. Dominic 55-41 Wednesday at St. Dominic.

Blake Struemph led Fort Zumwalt South with 20 points, while Peyton Blair finished with 11 and Jay Higgins added 11. Ryan Schwendeman led the way for St. Dominic with 17 points and Trevor North added 10.

Fort Zumwalt South (9-1) hosts Francis Howell Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Dominic (7-4) plays at home against University City on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

