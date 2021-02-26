 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South tops Holt
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt South tops Holt

  • 0

Fort Zumwalt South topped visiting Holt 54-42 Friday.

Peyton Blair led Fort Zumwalt South with 14 points and Joey Friedel added 11. Jackson Chrisco was the leading scorer for Holt with 10 points.

Fort Zumwalt South (15-8) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Holt (5-19) visits Troy Buchanan on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports