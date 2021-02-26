Recap: Fort Zumwalt South tops Holt

Fort Zumwalt South topped visiting Holt 54-42 Friday.
Peyton Blair led Fort Zumwalt South with 14 points and Joey Friedel added 11. Jackson Chrisco was the leading scorer for Holt with 10 points.
Fort Zumwalt South (15-8) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Holt (5-19) visits Troy Buchanan on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
