Fort Zumwalt South topped visiting St. Charles West 55-43 Wednesday.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Warriors. St. Charles West could only hit on one of three, while the Bulldogs made 13 of 17. JJ Schwepker was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt South with 22 points. Brayden Wampler-Foust led the way for St. Charles West with 12 points and Josh Newell added 10.
Fort Zumwalt South (2-1) will host Marquette on Friday at 8 p.m. St. Charles West (2-4) hosts Fort Zumwalt West on Friday at 6:30 p.m.