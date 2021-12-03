Recap: Fort Zumwalt South triumphs over Francis Howell North

Free throws made a difference in the Bulldogs win. They converted 14 of 20, while the Knights made six of eight for the game. The leading scorers for Fort Zumwalt South were Joey Friedel (15), Jay Higgins (15), Nick Keene (15) and Brendan Owens (10). Paul Campoverde led the way for Francis Howell North with 9 points and Ryan Murdock added 8.