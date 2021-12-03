 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South triumphs over Francis Howell North
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt South triumphs over Francis Howell North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fort Zumwalt South triumphed over visiting Francis Howell North 68-32 Friday.

Free throws made a difference in the Bulldogs win. They converted 14 of 20, while the Knights made six of eight for the game. The leading scorers for Fort Zumwalt South were Joey Friedel (15), Jay Higgins (15), Nick Keene (15) and Brendan Owens (10). Paul Campoverde led the way for Francis Howell North with 9 points and Ryan Murdock added 8.

Fort Zumwalt South (1-0) will host Francis Howell North on Monday at 6 p.m. Francis Howell North (0-3) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt South on Monday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News