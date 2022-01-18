 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South triumphs over Timberland
Fort Zumwalt South cruised to a 70-37 win over visiting Timberland Tuesday.

Nick Keene led the way for Fort Zumwalt South with 18 points and Peyton Blair added 11. AJ Raines led the way for Timberland with 14 points and Luke Busateri added 13.

Fort Zumwalt South (13-1) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday at 7 p.m. Timberland (4-10) plays at Fort Zumwalt West on Friday at 7 p.m.

