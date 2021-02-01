Recap: Fort Zumwalt West defeats Duchesne

Fort Zumwalt West defeated visiting Duchesne 54-49 Monday.
Chris Kerr led Fort Zumwalt West with 17 points and Johnny Taylor added 10.
Fort Zumwalt West (3-12) will host Francis Howell Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Duchesne (2-6) visits DuBourg on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
