Recap: Fort Zumwalt West defeats Duchesne
Fort Zumwalt West defeated visiting Duchesne 54-49 Monday.

Chris Kerr led Fort Zumwalt West with 17 points and Johnny Taylor added 10.

Fort Zumwalt West (3-12) will host Francis Howell Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Duchesne (2-6) visits DuBourg on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

