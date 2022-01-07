Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs Francis Howell Central

Fort Zumwalt West downed visiting Francis Howell Central 53-44 Friday.
Daily performances
Adam Painter was the leading scorer for Francis Howell Central with 29 points. The leading rebounder for Francis Howell Central was Adam Painter (13)
Fort Zumwalt West (4-6) hosts Fort Zumwalt North on Tuesday, January 18 at 6:30 p.m. Francis Howell Central (3-8) travels to Ladue on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
