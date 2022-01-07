 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs Francis Howell Central
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs Francis Howell Central

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fort Zumwalt West downed visiting Francis Howell Central 53-44 Friday.

Adam Painter was the leading scorer for Francis Howell Central with 29 points. The leading rebounder for Francis Howell Central was Adam Painter (13)

Fort Zumwalt West (4-6) hosts Fort Zumwalt North on Tuesday, January 18 at 6:30 p.m. Francis Howell Central (3-8) travels to Ladue on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News