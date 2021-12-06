Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs St. Charles West

Raynard Horry had a game-high 26 points to lead Fort Zumwalt West to a 58-51 win over St. Charles West Monday at St. Charles West.
Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt West were Joseph Hamill (14) and Ethan Hatfield (12). Braden Goellner led St. Charles West with 15 points and Andre Montemayor added 13.
Fort Zumwalt West (1-0) visits Fort Zumwalt South on Wednesday at 8 p.m. St. Charles West (2-4) plays at Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
