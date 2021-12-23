Recap: Fort Zumwalt West tops Liberty (Wentzville)

Fort Zumwalt West topped Liberty (Wentzville) 62-51 Thursday at MICDS.
Raynard Horry led Fort Zumwalt West with 22 points, while Ethan Hatfield finished with 18 and Joseph Hamill added 10. Alex Fillner was the leading scorer for Liberty (Wentzville) with 12 points and Jaden Betton added 11.
Fort Zumwalt West (3-3) visits MICDS on Monday at 3 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-2) travels to O'Fallon Christian on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
