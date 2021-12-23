 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West tops Liberty (Wentzville)
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt West tops Liberty (Wentzville)

  • 0

Fort Zumwalt West topped Liberty (Wentzville) 62-51 Thursday at MICDS.

Raynard Horry led Fort Zumwalt West with 22 points, while Ethan Hatfield finished with 18 and Joseph Hamill added 10. Alex Fillner was the leading scorer for Liberty (Wentzville) with 12 points and Jaden Betton added 11.

Fort Zumwalt West (3-3) visits MICDS on Monday at 3 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-2) travels to O'Fallon Christian on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/171. CBC (4-3) at SLUH (4-2) , 6 p.m today (postponed).2. East St. Louis (7-1) def. Belleville West (3-5), 76-61 tod…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News