Recap: Fort Zumwalt West triumphs over Francis Howell North
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West triumphs over Francis Howell North

Fort Zumwalt West cruised to a 59-27 win over visiting Francis Howell North Monday.

Ryan Murdock led the way for Francis Howell North with 9 points.

Fort Zumwalt West (6-17) plays at Fort Zumwalt North on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

