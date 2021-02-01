 Skip to main content
Recap: Fox topples Summit
Fox toppled Summit 62-48 Monday at Summit.

Myles Richardson led Fox with 21 points, while Luke Pisoni finished with 17 and Jauhad Thompson added 12.

Fox (5-11) will host Affton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Summit (8-4) plays at Hazelwood East on Thursday at 7 p.m.

