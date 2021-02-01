Recap: Fox topples Summit

Fox toppled Summit 62-48 Monday at Summit.
-
Thames, Carter help Pattonville outlast University City in OT thriller
-
Fort Zumwalt North keeps tournament title at home by handing MICDS first loss
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 8
-
Anderson's steal and buzzer beater lift Hermann past Linn for tournament championship
-
Boys basketball notebook: Snow slows Hazelwood East's return to action; Nesbitt enrolls at Memphis
Myles Richardson led Fox with 21 points, while Luke Pisoni finished with 17 and Jauhad Thompson added 12.
Fox (5-11) will host Affton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Summit (8-4) plays at Hazelwood East on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Tags
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.