 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Francis Howell beats St. Charles
0 comments

Recap: Francis Howell beats St. Charles

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Francis Howell beat St. Charles 51-33 Tuesday at St. Charles.

Sam Maddox led Francis Howell with 19 points, while Sam Thompson finished with 19 and Booker Simmons added 11.

Francis Howell (7-3) plays at home against Timberland on Tuesday, January 5 at 7:15 p.m. St. Charles (1-6) travels to Francis Howell North on Tuesday, January 5 at 8 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports