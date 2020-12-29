Recap: Francis Howell beats St. Charles

Francis Howell beat St. Charles 51-33 Tuesday at St. Charles.
Sam Maddox led Francis Howell with 19 points, while Sam Thompson finished with 19 and Booker Simmons added 11.
Francis Howell (7-3) plays at home against Timberland on Tuesday, January 5 at 7:15 p.m. St. Charles (1-6) travels to Francis Howell North on Tuesday, January 5 at 8 p.m.
