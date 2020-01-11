Recap: Francis Howell beats William Chrisman

Matt Schark had a game-high 27 points to lead Francis Howell to a 67-50 win over visiting William Chrisman Saturday.
Francis Howell shot 57 percent (20 of 35) from the field, while William Chrisman shot 50 percent (14 of 28). Also finishing in double figures for Francis Howell was Sam Thompson with 10 points. Zachariah Rowe led the way for William Chrisman with 16 points and Alex Calhoun added 14. The leading rebounder for William Chrisman was Isaiah Jackson (8)
Francis Howell (13-1) goes on the road to play Lafayette on Tuesday at 7 p.m.