Recap: Francis Howell breezes by Carl Junction

Francis Howell breezed by Carl Junction 65-44 Thursday at Joplin.
The Vikings were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 20 shots. Justin Williams was the leading scorer for Francis Howell with 11 points. Isaac Hoberecht led the way for Carl Junction with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Francis Howell was David Trupiano (8).
Francis Howell (11-1) goes on the road to play Joplin on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Carl Junction (0-1) goes on the road to play Jefferson City on Friday at 4:30 p.m.