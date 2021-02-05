 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Francis Howell breezes by Francis Howell Central
0 comments

Recap: Francis Howell breezes by Francis Howell Central

  • 0

Francis Howell breezed by Francis Howell Central 51-32 Friday at Francis Howell Central.

Sam Maddox was the leading scorer for Francis Howell with 15 points. Myles Estrada led Francis Howell Central with 16 points.

Francis Howell (12-3) goes on the road to play Holt on Monday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell Central (8-9) will host Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports