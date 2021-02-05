Recap: Francis Howell breezes by Francis Howell Central

Francis Howell breezed by Francis Howell Central 51-32 Friday at Francis Howell Central.
-
Boys basketball notebook: DuBourg stuns Westminster to keep win streak alive; Webster, Vianney in quarantine
-
Shanklin, Moore use their chemistry to power Jennings past McCluer
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 9
-
Priory pulls away from Normandy in second half of rematch
-
Illinois basketball teams set to begin play as COVID restrictions scale back
Sam Maddox was the leading scorer for Francis Howell with 15 points. Myles Estrada led Francis Howell Central with 16 points.
Francis Howell (12-3) goes on the road to play Holt on Monday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell Central (8-9) will host Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.