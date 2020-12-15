Recap: Francis Howell Central defeats Eureka

CJ Woodard had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Francis Howell Central past visiting Eureka 53-48 Tuesday.
The Spartans shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of six shots. Also finishing in double figures for Francis Howell Central was Myles Estrada with 18 points.
Francis Howell Central (2-0) visits Francis Howell on Friday at 7 p.m. Eureka (3-1) plays at Parkway South on Friday at 7 p.m.
