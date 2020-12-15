 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Francis Howell Central defeats Eureka
0 comments

Recap: Francis Howell Central defeats Eureka

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

CJ Woodard had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Francis Howell Central past visiting Eureka 53-48 Tuesday.

The Spartans shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of six shots. Also finishing in double figures for Francis Howell Central was Myles Estrada with 18 points.

Francis Howell Central (2-0) visits Francis Howell on Friday at 7 p.m. Eureka (3-1) plays at Parkway South on Friday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports