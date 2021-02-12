Recap: Francis Howell Central downs Holt

CJ Woodard notched 14 points and 10 rebounds to propel Francis Howell Central past visiting Holt 53-46 Friday.
The Spartans shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 10 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Francis Howell Central were Myles Estrada (16) and Kannon Cissell (13). The other leading rebounder for Francis Howell Central was Adam Painter (9).
Francis Howell Central (10-9) plays at home against Winfield on Monday at 7 p.m. Holt (5-16) plays at Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 7 p.m.