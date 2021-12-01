Recap: Francis Howell Central downs St. Charles West

Francis Howell Central outlasted visiting St. Charles West 66-58 in overtime on Wednesday.
Adam Painter led the way for Francis Howell Central with 22 points and Traveon Williams added 18. Ian Hollander led the way for St. Charles West with 12 points and Andre Montemayor added 12.
Francis Howell Central (2-1) travels to Soldan on Friday at 5:15 p.m. St. Charles West (1-3) visits Riverview Gardens on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
