Recap: Francis Howell Central downs St. Charles
Recap: Francis Howell Central downs St. Charles

Francis Howell Central downed visiting St. Charles 48-39 Friday.

Missed free throws factored heavily into the Pirates loss to the Spartans. The Pirates made only 6-14 (43 percent), while the Spartans connected on 19 of 26. Adam Painter led the way for Francis Howell Central with 14 points. Grimmett led the way for St. Charles with 12 points and Joe Kohrs added 11.

Francis Howell Central (4-7) plays at home against Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Charles (3-9) will host Warrenton on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

