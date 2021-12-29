 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell Central gets by Timberland
Recap: Francis Howell Central gets by Timberland

Adam Painter had a game-high 27 points to lead Francis Howell Central to a 53-50 win over Timberland Wednesday at St. Dominic.

Also finishing in double figures for Francis Howell Central was Traveon Williams with 12 points. Luke Busateri led the way for Timberland with 16 points and Nate Jasper added 12.

Francis Howell Central (3-6) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Timberland (4-5) will host Francis Howell on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

