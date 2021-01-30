Recap: Francis Howell Central handily defeats Normandy

Myles Estrada had a game-high 26 points to lead Francis Howell Central to a 64-41 win over visiting Normandy Saturday.
Also finishing in double figures for Francis Howell Central was CJ Woodard with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Francis Howell Central was Adam Painter (10).
Francis Howell Central (7-8) travels to Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Normandy (2-8) visits Priory at 2 p.m today.
