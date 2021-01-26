Recap: Francis Howell Central rolls past Timberland

Francis Howell Central rolled past visiting Timberland 60-34 Tuesday.
Adam Painter led Francis Howell Central with 19 points and CJ Woodard added 19.
Francis Howell Central (6-8) will host Normandy on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Timberland (4-7) will host Holt on Thursday at 7 p.m.
