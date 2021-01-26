 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Francis Howell Central rolls past Timberland
0 comments

Recap: Francis Howell Central rolls past Timberland

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Francis Howell Central rolled past visiting Timberland 60-34 Tuesday.

Adam Painter led Francis Howell Central with 19 points and CJ Woodard added 19.

Francis Howell Central (6-8) will host Normandy on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Timberland (4-7) will host Holt on Thursday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports