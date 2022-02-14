 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell Central tops Francis Howell

Francis Howell Central defeated Francis Howell 73-62 in overtime Monday at Francis Howell.

The Spartans shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 11 shots. The leading scorers for Francis Howell Central were Adam Painter (18), Traveon Williams (16), Connor Casler (13) and Nick Ortinau (13). The leading rebounder for Francis Howell Central was Adam Painter (8).

Francis Howell Central (7-14) plays at home against Timberland on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Francis Howell (15-8) goes on the road to play Ritenour on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

