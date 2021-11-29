Recap: Francis Howell defeats Hazelwood West

Francis Howell outlasted visiting Hazelwood West 77-73 in overtime on Monday.
-
University City runs away from Fort Zumwalt North to retain Borgia Turkey title
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Youngsters do their part as Fort Zumwalt North advances to Borgia tourney final
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
-
Abbey leads University City past host and back to Borgia tourney final
Hot free throw shooting was a key factor for the Vikings, who were 28 of 41 from the line. Booker Simmons was the leading scorer for Francis Howell with 21 points and Gabe James added 19. J Gordon led Hazelwood West with 20 points, while W Decker finished with 15 and D Patton-Manuel added 15.
Francis Howell (1-0) plays at De Smet on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Hazelwood West (0-2) plays at McCluer North on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.