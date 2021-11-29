 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell defeats Hazelwood West
Recap: Francis Howell defeats Hazelwood West

Francis Howell outlasted visiting Hazelwood West 77-73 in overtime on Monday.

Hot free throw shooting was a key factor for the Vikings, who were 28 of 41 from the line. Booker Simmons was the leading scorer for Francis Howell with 21 points and Gabe James added 19. J Gordon led Hazelwood West with 20 points, while W Decker finished with 15 and D Patton-Manuel added 15.

Francis Howell (1-0) plays at De Smet on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Hazelwood West (0-2) plays at McCluer North on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

