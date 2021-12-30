 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell defeats Ladue
Francis Howell defeated visiting Ladue 55-50 Thursday.

Booker Simmons led the way for Francis Howell with 22 points and Gabe James added 12. Jaylen Swinney led Ladue with 14 points, while Jackson Freeman finished with 11 and Jack Steinbach added 10.

Francis Howell (7-4) goes on the road to play Timberland on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Ladue (7-3) hosts Lutheran St. Charles on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

