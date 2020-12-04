 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell defeats St. Dominic
Recap: Francis Howell defeats St. Dominic

Sam Thompson had a game-high 29 points to lead Francis Howell to a 70-65 win over visiting St. Dominic Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Francis Howell were Sam Maddox (15) and Matt James (11). Ryan Schwendeman led St. Dominic with 25 points, while Anthony Lewis finished with 18 and Brendan Deters added 13.

Francis Howell (3-0) hosts Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. St. Dominic (2-2) will host Winfield on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

