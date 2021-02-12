Recap: Francis Howell defeats Troy Buchanan

Francis Howell defeated Troy Buchanan 82-76 in overtime Friday at Troy Buchanan.
The leading scorers for Francis Howell were David Trupiano (23), Preston Fortner (22), Sam Maddox (18) and Booker Simmons (13).
Francis Howell (14-3) will host Fort Zumwalt West on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Troy Buchanan (13-6) travels to Jefferson City on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
