Recap: Francis Howell defeats Troy Buchanan
Recap: Francis Howell defeats Troy Buchanan

Francis Howell defeated Troy Buchanan 82-76 in overtime Friday at Troy Buchanan.

The leading scorers for Francis Howell were David Trupiano (23), Preston Fortner (22), Sam Maddox (18) and Booker Simmons (13).

Francis Howell (14-3) will host Fort Zumwalt West on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Troy Buchanan (13-6) travels to Jefferson City on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

