Francis Howell shot 58 percent (18 of 31) from the field, while Joplin shot 30 percent (12 of 40). Also finishing in double figures for Francis Howell were Jude James (14) and Dwight Lomax, Jr (10). All Wright was the leading scorer for Joplin with 25 points. The leading rebounders for Joplin were Terrance Gibson (9) and Hobbs Gooch (8).