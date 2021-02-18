Recap: Francis Howell handily defeats Fort Zumwalt West

Francis Howell handily defeated visiting Fort Zumwalt West 59-35 Thursday.
-
Sam Maddox led Francis Howell with 12 points and Sam Thompson added 11.
Francis Howell (15-3) will host Holt on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (5-14) plays at home against Troy Buchanan on Friday at 7 p.m.
