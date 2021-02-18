 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Francis Howell handily defeats Fort Zumwalt West
0 comments

Recap: Francis Howell handily defeats Fort Zumwalt West

  • 0

Francis Howell handily defeated visiting Fort Zumwalt West 59-35 Thursday.

Sam Maddox led Francis Howell with 12 points and Sam Thompson added 11.

Francis Howell (15-3) will host Holt on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (5-14) plays at home against Troy Buchanan on Friday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports