Recap: Francis Howell handily defeats Francis Howell Central

Francis Howell handily defeated visiting Francis Howell Central 62-40 Wednesday.
Sam Maddox led Francis Howell with 17 points, while Preston Fortner finished with 14 and Sam Thompson added 14.
Francis Howell (19-4) plays at Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 7 p.m.
