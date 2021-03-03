 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell handily defeats Francis Howell Central
Recap: Francis Howell handily defeats Francis Howell Central

Francis Howell handily defeated visiting Francis Howell Central 62-40 Wednesday.

Sam Maddox led Francis Howell with 17 points, while Preston Fortner finished with 14 and Sam Thompson added 14.

Francis Howell (19-4) plays at Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 7 p.m.

