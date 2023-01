Ryan Murdock posted 16 points and 13 rebounds to propel Francis Howell North over Riverview Gardens 68-43 Tuesday at Lindbergh.

The Knights were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Francis Howell North were Nikhil Contractor (12), Jaiden Jones (12) and Tony Bretz (10).

Francis Howell North (5-8) visits Eureka on Thursday at 5:25 p.m. Riverview Gardens (3-10) goes on the road to play Carnahan on Thursday at 4 p.m.