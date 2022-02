Francis Howell North fell behind Fort Zumwalt North 37-27 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 55-45 win Friday at Fort Zumwalt North.

Francis Howell North (8-16) plays at Parkway South on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (11-12) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt East on Monday at 6:30 p.m.