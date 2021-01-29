 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell slips past Fort Zumwalt West
Recap: Francis Howell slips past Fort Zumwalt West

Sam Maddox had a game-high 28 points to lead Francis Howell to a 48-47 win over Fort Zumwalt West Friday at Fort Zumwalt West.

David Trupiano also contributed 9 points to Francis Howell's win.

Francis Howell (10-3) visits Timberland on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (2-12) will host Duchesne on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

