Recap: Francis Howell slips past Fort Zumwalt West

Sam Maddox had a game-high 28 points to lead Francis Howell to a 48-47 win over Fort Zumwalt West Friday at Fort Zumwalt West.
David Trupiano also contributed 9 points to Francis Howell's win.
Francis Howell (10-3) visits Timberland on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (2-12) will host Duchesne on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
