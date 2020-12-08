Recap: Francis Howell slips past Troy Buchanan

Francis Howell slipped past visiting Troy Buchanan 62-61 Tuesday.
Sam Maddox led Francis Howell with 24 points and Sam Thompson added 20. Griffin St. Pierre led Troy Buchanan with 21 points, while Charlie Nett finished with 16 and Alex Thomas added 13.
Francis Howell (4-0) will host Lafayette on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Troy Buchanan (2-2) plays at home against Francis Howell Central on Saturday at 7 p.m.
