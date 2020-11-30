Recap: Francis Howell topples Hickman

Francis Howell toppled visiting Hickman 64-49 Monday.
The Vikings were outstanding at the line, shooting 80% (16 of 20). The Kewpies made only seven of seven for the game. Sam Thompson led Francis Howell with 24 points, while Sam Maddox finished with 19 and Preston Fortner added 10. Jordan Rooney was the leading scorer for Hickman with 13 points and Adam Trachsel added 11.
Francis Howell (1-0) will host Holt on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Hickman (0-1) hosts St. Louis Christian on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
