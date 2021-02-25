 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell topples Timberland
Recap: Francis Howell topples Timberland

Francis Howell toppled visiting Timberland 64-49 Thursday.

Sam Maddox led the way for Francis Howell with 21 points and Sam Thompson added 21.

Francis Howell (18-4) will host Francis Howell Central on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Timberland (6-13) hosts Liberty (Wentzville) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

