Recap: Francis Howell topples Timberland

Francis Howell toppled visiting Timberland 64-49 Thursday.
-
Lift For Life boys make history by rallying past DuBourg for first district crown
-
Boys basketball notebook: McCluer North earns top seed; Kirkwood rolls Francis Howell
-
St. Charles West completes gauntlet to earn share of GAC North title
-
De Smet makes big plays in fourth quarter, ends Vashon's 19-game win streak
-
Wienstroer turns up defense to help MICDS nail down Metro League crown with win over Westminster
Sam Maddox led the way for Francis Howell with 21 points and Sam Thompson added 21.
Francis Howell (18-4) will host Francis Howell Central on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Timberland (6-13) hosts Liberty (Wentzville) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.