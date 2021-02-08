 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell triumphs over Holt
Recap: Francis Howell triumphs over Holt

Francis Howell triumphed over Holt 62-24 Monday at Holt.

Booker Simmons led Francis Howell with 9 points, while Matt James finished with 8 and Sam Maddox added 8.

Francis Howell (13-3) visits Troy Buchanan on Friday at 7 p.m. Holt (5-14) hosts Timberland on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

