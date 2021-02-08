Recap: Francis Howell triumphs over Holt

Francis Howell triumphed over Holt 62-24 Monday at Holt.
-
Belleville East storms past East St. Louis in delayed season opener
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Boys basketball notebook: DuBourg stuns Westminster to keep win streak alive; Webster, Vianney in quarantine
-
Creech drills late 3-pointer to rally Winfield past St. Charles in GAC North showdown
-
Vick's career-best 24 points help Wildcats bounce back from loss
Booker Simmons led Francis Howell with 9 points, while Matt James finished with 8 and Sam Maddox added 8.
Francis Howell (13-3) visits Troy Buchanan on Friday at 7 p.m. Holt (5-14) hosts Timberland on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.