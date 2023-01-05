 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell triumphs over Neosho

Francis Howell cruised to a 57-23 win over Neosho Thursday at Joplin.

The Vikings hit 18 of 32 field goal attempts compared to Neoshos six of 30. Dwight Lomax, Jr led the way for Francis Howell with 12 points and Donovan Sparks added 10. Collier Hendricks led Neosho with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Francis Howell was Ben Toebben (14). The leading rebounder for Neosho was Isaiah Green (8)

Francis Howell (7-5) plays at Joplin on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Neosho (0-1) goes on the road to play William Chrisman on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

